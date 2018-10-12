Careem launches ride-hailing service in Bahawalpur

October 12, 2018

The ride-hailing company Careem has launched its services in Bahawalpur.

Through this launch, Careem wishes to increase the mobility of the region and provide users with safe and reliable transportation services, according to a press release issued on Friday.

Home to 800,000 people, Bahawalpur has a rich culture and history.

With its Go and bike services operational in Bahawalpur, the ride-hailing service will cater to a wide user base and will create jobs for many captains, helping the area towards better living standards.

Careem’s public relations director said that Bahawalpur launch brings the company closer to its goals of connecting the smaller cities in Punjab and creating more jobs for the people of the province.

“With ride-hailing now available in another major city of Pakistan, we are one step closer to that dream,” he said.

 
 
 

