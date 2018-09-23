Train ticket prices to go up as railways collects dam fund

September 23, 2018

Pakistan Railways will charge a dam fund surcharge of up to Rs10 on all tickets from September 25.

The Railways has decided to increase fares for all classes to contribute to the fund for Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand dams, officials said.

The surcharge on tickets has been imposed on the directives of Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, according to the Railways spokesperson.

He said Rs1 will be charged on Rs100 economy class tickets, and Rs2 on tickets worth more than Rs100.

An additional amount of Rs10 will be charged on air conditioned class tickets, he added. No category would be exempted from the surcharge.

 
 
 

