The price of gas goes up in Pakistan

Brace yourselves, as the price of the gas in Pakistan is going up.

The decision was made in a meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee, chaired by Finance Minister Asad Umar, on Monday.

Petroleum Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan debunked the speculation that the government had dropped a ‘gas bomb’ on the people. He explained that only 23% of the total population is connected to the gas network, while 60% of the people use liquefied petroleum gas.

Previously, domestic consumers were divided into three categories — those consuming up to 100 units, those consuming up to 300 units and those consuming more than 300 cubic metres of gas per month. But now there are seven slabs.

“We have only increased prices for the middle and lower groups by 10 to 20%,” the petroleum minister told the media in Islamabad.

The price of gas will increase by a whopping 140% for people consuming the most, those who use 600 cubic metres of gas or more.

Khan said that the price of a liquefied gas cylinder in Pakistan is Rs1,600. The government has decided to remove all the taxes. Only 10% GST will be applied, and this will bring down the price to around Rs1,400, he explained.

“This is where we are providing relief as the majority of people use LPG.”

He said that the government has increased the price of gas for the power sector too. “However, we have an understanding with the power companies that they are not going to shift this burden to the consumers.” So there will be no increase in electricity tariff, he added.