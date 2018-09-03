‘Smart’ electricity meters could be coming soon

The federal government is introducing new prepaid electricity meters. The consumers will be able to top-up the card and use electricity within the limits of the amount.

The decision was taken by the Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet. Its meeting was presided over by Finance Minister Asad Umar on Monday.

The top decision-making body on economic affairs has decided to take strict actions to overcome the power crises and stop electricity thefts across the country.

The body decided to cut off power connections of consumers who fail to pay their bill for three consecutive months.

It was also decided that an operational and financial audit of the energy sector will be conducted.

The ECC has invited recommendations from relevant departments for the sale of K-Electric shares. The proposals will be presented in the cabinet committee for privatisation.