Consumers to pay for losses of gas companies as govt ends subsidy

September 17, 2018

Making food at home as well as refilling your car’s CNG tank is going to cost you more because the Economic Coordination Committee of the federal cabinet has approved an increase in gas prices on Monday.

Previously, domestic users were paying between Rs110 and Rs220 for consuming up to 300 units of gas, while those exceeding this limit had to pay Rs600 (this does not include sales tax and other charges).

Under the new proposal, the rates will increase by 10% for up to 50 units and 143% for more than 400 units.

This means that if you consumed 216 cubic meters of gas in a month, your gas charges would have been Rs1,796, based on the previous rate of Rs220 per unit (this does not include sales tax and other charges).

Consuming the same number of units will now cost you more because the new rate will be Rs275 per unit.

Similarly, the CNG-powered automobiles will have to pay more for refills because the rate for CNG has increased by 40% from Rs700 (per one million British Thermal Units) to Rs980.

The increase in gas prices will help the government increase its revenue and curtail losses in government-owned gas companies — Sui Southern Gas Company and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited. The two companies book a total of Rs156 billion loss per year.

An alternate option would have been to provide subsidies to these companies, but the government is under pressure to reduce debt and does not have enough funds to subsidize such losses.

Therefore, it decided to pass it on to consumers by raising prices.

 
 
 

See Also

Economic committee decides not to increase gas prices

September 10, 2018 4:24 pm

CNG stations in Karachi will be closed this Monday, Wednesday and Friday

August 24, 2018 2:32 pm

70% of the Railways revenue is spent on pensions, SC told

July 24, 2018 12:55 pm

You now have to pay 300% more for gas

June 24, 2018 5:52 pm

Cellular phone consumers to get 100% credit on recharge

June 13, 2018 10:34 pm

How can we collect mobile phone taxes from a labourer, asks CJP

May 8, 2018 10:24 pm

 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.