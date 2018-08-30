Government likely to slash petroleum prices

August 30, 2018

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority has suggested the ministry of finance to reduce the prices of petroleum products for September.

The OGRA has suggested reduction of Rs2 on petrol and Rs6 on diesel.

The price of kerosene is also expected to go down by 30 paisa, while a reduction of 70 paisas is expected in light diesel price.

Sources say the government was considering providing relief to citizens by slashing the prices of petroleum products.

The finance ministry will make its decision tomorrow (Friday) after the Prime Minister’s approval.

 
 
 

