Pakistanis donate around Rs240b every year

When it comes to charitable donations, Pakistan is a generous country. Pakistanis contribute more than one per cent of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) to charity.
This puts Pakistan in the ranks of far wealthier countries like the United Kingdom, which donates 1.3% of its GDP to charity, and Canada, which donates 1.2% of its GDP. Pakistan's contribution is almost twice of what India gives in terms of its GDP.
This was revealed in a study conducted by the Stanford Social Innovation Review.
Pakistanis donate around Rs240 billion every year. About 98% of people in Pakistan donate or volunteer, the study shows.