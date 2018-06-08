Pakistanis donate around Rs240b every year

This puts Pakistan in the ranks of far wealthier countries like the United Kingdom, which donates 1.3% of its GDP to charity, and Canada, which donates 1.2% of its GDP. Pakistan's contribution is almost twice of what India gives in terms of its GDP.This was revealed in a study conducted by the Stanford Social Innovation Review.Pakistanis donate around Rs240 billion every year. About 98% of people in Pakistan donate or volunteer, the study shows.