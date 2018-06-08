Pakistanis donate around Rs240b every year

June 8, 2018
Samaa Web Desk




When it comes to charitable donations, Pakistan is a generous country. Pakistanis contribute more than one per cent of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) to charity.

This puts Pakistan in the ranks of far wealthier countries like the United Kingdom, which donates 1.3% of its GDP to charity, and Canada, which donates 1.2% of its GDP. Pakistan's contribution is almost twice of what India gives in terms of its GDP.

This was revealed in a study conducted by the Stanford Social Innovation Review.

Pakistanis donate around Rs240 billion every year. About 98% of people in Pakistan donate or volunteer, the study shows.
 
 
 

See Also

Critique with intellect, Imran Khan tells abusive PTI supporters on Facebook, Twitter

June 8, 2018 10:53 am

ECP rejects PML-N’s reservations over Askari’s appointment as Punjab CM

June 8, 2018 12:06 am

China looks to bolster militancy fight at security summit

June 7, 2018 6:58 pm

SC allows Musharraf to file nomination papers

June 7, 2018 2:55 pm

World Cup fever grips Karachi

June 7, 2018 2:17 pm

Pakistani cricketers depart for Scotland T20 series

June 7, 2018 1:16 pm

 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.