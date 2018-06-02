KIA Motors launches Grand Carnival in Pakistan

South Korean automobile manufacturing company KIA Motors launched its vehicle Grand Carnival in Pakistan.

According to Pak Wheels, Grand Carnival comes with a 3.3-liter engine and can produce 270 horsepower at 6,400 rpm.

It also has steering wheel remote controls, push-button start, dual Sunroof, tri-zone climate control, dual airbags, entertainment system and power seats.

Other features of the car include: Front and rear parking sensors, fog lamps, rear view camera, blind spot detection, electronic Stability control, full auto air conditioning with independent 3-zone control, smart key remote, heated steering wheel, Sliding door button, high-performance damper, rear spoiler, conversation mirror, hill-start assist control, auto defog system and shark fin antenna.

Kia’s first dealership which sells the vehicle has been opened at Shahrah-e-Faisal area of Karachi.

Story first published: 2nd June 2018