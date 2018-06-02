KIA Motors launches Grand Carnival in Pakistan

June 2, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

South Korean automobile manufacturing company KIA Motors launched its vehicle Grand Carnival in Pakistan.

According to Pak Wheels, Grand Carnival comes with a 3.3-liter engine and can produce 270 horsepower at 6,400 rpm.

It also has steering wheel remote controls, push-button start, dual Sunroof, tri-zone climate control, dual airbags, entertainment system and power seats.

Other features of the car include: Front and rear parking sensors, fog lamps, rear view camera, blind spot detection, electronic Stability control,  full auto air conditioning with independent 3-zone control, smart key remote, heated steering wheel, Sliding door button, high-performance damper, rear spoiler, conversation mirror, hill-start assist control, auto defog system and shark fin antenna.

Kia’s first dealership which sells the vehicle has been opened at Shahrah-e-Faisal area of Karachi.

Published in Economy

Story first published: 2nd June 2018

 

