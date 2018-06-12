Eid travel more expensive as interim govt raises petroleum prices

You might want to cut down on your travel plans this Eid as the caretaker government has increased the prices of petrol, diesel and kerosene.

According to a notification, the new prices will be in effect until June 30.

Petrol will sell for Rs91.96 per litre, which is Rs4.26 more than the previous price. High-speed diesel will cost Rs105.31 – an increase of Rs6.55. Light diesel is up by Rs6.14 at Rs74.99. Kerosene will sell for Rs84.34, which is an increase of Rs4.46.

Our leaders seem to have taken few notes from the downfall of dictatorial regimes triggered by rising prices. An increase in the price of wheat brought down the ‘industrial’ Ayub Khan in 1969. The catalyst was rising fuel prices in 2007, when mass support grew for the Lawyers’ Movement that threw out ‘enlightened’ military dictator Pervez Musharraf.