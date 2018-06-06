East African employees ask Amazon for better working conditions

East African employees asked retail giant Amazon to improve working conditions at an eastern Minnesota warehouse, reported Associated Press.

According to the employees, they experience exhaustion, dehydration and injuries. They do not have air-conditioning. Workers say conditions are especially difficult for Muslim workers in Ramazan.

One order picker at the facility, Nimo Hirad, spoke about her ordeal. “I got so thirsty, I couldn’t even swallow my saliva. I ended up breaking my fast and drinking water two days in a row.”

Amazon spokesperson Ernesto Apreza said the company provides a “positive and accommodating workplace.” He said the Eagan facility has air-conditioned break areas, fans throughout the building and accommodates employees’ religious practices.

In recent years, difficult working conditions at Amazon’s warehouses have been reported, including deaths at two Amazon warehouses in 2014.

