Starting a business in Pakistan is difficult: Youngsters

June 2, 2018
Raza Haidery

Youngsters in Pakistan believe that starting a business of your own is one of the difficult tasks in the country.

They said that it’s not easy starting a business venture of your own in Pakistan as compared to the countries where it’s just a click away.

The youngsters stated that it is easy to set up a company in Canada even if you have $100.

A committee was formed was for those who wanted to start their own business in Pakistan but the situation is still the same.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has dropped three place to No. 147 on World Bank’s Easy doing business index ranking.

Former Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said that the Board of Investment tried to provide a window for those who want to start their own business in the country.

“We had tried to get the EOBI, SECP and FBR registered,” he said. “We introduced that the facility of One Stop Shop.”

Published in Economy

Story first published: 2nd June 2018

 

