Want to catch int’l flight from Islamabad airport? Read this first

In a special announcement, the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has advised passengers to reach Islamabad airport five hours before departure time in they want to catch international flight.

“In light of the traffic congestion due to strict security checks at entry points of the new Islamabad International Airport, you are kindly requested to report at least 5 hours prior to departure time for your international flights,” PIA announced on Twitter.

The national flag carrier’s announcement drew reaction on Twitter with sarcastic comments.

The airport was inaugurated on May 10.

#PIA #islamabad Such a small city and requires you to reach its much hyped new airport, 5 hours before your flight. pic.twitter.com/xZTap5hLmU — Bano (@BanoBee) May 10, 2018

this is a new low for PIA. pic.twitter.com/FT8ptLHGRk — Umar Ahmed (@TheUmarAhmed) May 10, 2018

Is @Official_PIA serious?!.. Or is this a late April Fools prank? pic.twitter.com/vbBwx6bS46 — Maheen Ghauri (@GhauriMaheen) May 10, 2018

