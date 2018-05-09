Tax on oil products: SC seeks reply from govt

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court sought written replies from the ministries of petroleum and finance, and authorities concerned regarding taxes imposed on petroleum products.

A three-member bench chaired by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar heard the suo motu case regarding taxes levied by the government on the petroleum products.

During the course of proceedings, the chief justice observed that the government had been collecting 25% taxes from the consumers on the petroleum products.

“When price of petrol reduces in international market the government in our country imposes sales taxes so that the people cannot take benefit of it,” he remarked.

The case was adjourned for a week.

Story first published: 9th May 2018