State Bank toughens laws to stop money laundering, terror financing

The State Bank of Pakistan has toughened its law relating to money laundering and terror financing.

According to a circular issued by the top bank, the currency exchange companies were ordered to obtain copies of national identity card, NICOP or Pakistan Origin Card of those buying or selling foreign currency worth USD 500 or above.

“Failure to comply with the instructions shall attract regulatory action under the relevant provisions of Foreign Exchange Regulation Act, 1947,” said the circular.

Story first published: 23rd May 2018