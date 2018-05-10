Sindh government to unveil budget FY 2018-19



Sindh government is all set to announce budget with an outlay of Rs.1142 billion for the fiscal year 2018-19 today (Thursday).

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, who has the additional charge of finance minister, will present the budget. A session of the provincial assembly has been summoned in this regard.

Previously, Sindh government planned to unveil the budget on May 5.

The budget has a proposal to allocate around Rs 282 billion for the Annual Development Programme as compared to Rs 274 billion in the outgoing fiscal year, according to a source privy to the finance department.

The government is expected to propose Rs 30 billion for district packages, Rs50 billion for new schemes, including Rs 4.2 billion for K4 project, Rs 3 billion for S3 and Rs 46 billion for Malir Expressway Project.

The allocation for NICVD has been increased to Rs 8.9 billion from Rs 5.8 billion. Rs 1 billion will be apportioned for Indus Hospital in the new budget.

Also, Rs 6.83 billion has been fixed for transport projects in the budget.

Senior PPP leader Syed Khursheed Shah criticized the federal government for presenting a budget for full fiscal year.

“The government had no right to present a full year’s budget when its tenure was due to end on May 31,” said the opposition leader in the national assembly on the floor of the house.

“We consider this budget unconstitutional and reject it. Budget allocation is a serious business. You can’t just present it to get it off your shoulders.”

Story first published: 10th May 2018