Russia issues plastic currency for FIFA World Cup 2018

May 24, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Source: TASS

The Bank of Russia has issued polymer 100 rouble banknotes to make the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2018 a memorable event.

Russian news agency Tass reported that Olga Skobogatova, the Deputy Governor at Central Bank of The Russian Federation, stated that the 20 million plastic currency notes will be circulated in every region of the country.

“This year our country will host a great event, which is the World Cup, and the Bank of Russia decided to issue a commemorative banknote dedicated to this event. By tradition its face value will be 100 roubles,” she said.

The front of the banknote shows a young boy dreaming of playing the sport like the Russian legends whereas the back shows the map of Russia on a soccer ball.

She said that the banknotes can be purchased at any Russian bank.

Russia selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup, including Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

Published in Economy, Sports

Story first published: 24th May 2018

 

