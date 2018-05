Pakistan Railways Tuesday announced 20 percent discount for passengers on advance booking of all classes of all trains.

A spokesperson for Railways said the offer would start from 1st of Ramazan and will be valid till 20th of Ramazan.

He said that a discount would also be offered during Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

The said the reduction in fares is ‘Ramazan package’ announced by Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique.

Pakistan Published in Economy

Story first published: 15th May 2018