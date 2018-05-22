PTI’s 100-day agenda to put monetary burden on govt: Miftah

Minister for Finance, Miftah Ismail Tuesday said the 100-day agenda presented by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan was not based on reality as it would put huge monetary burden on the government.

“Although it seems very ridiculous to talk on the agenda given by the PTI chief, but if we calculate, the government will have to spend Rs1,600 billion per year extra amount to fully act upon the pledges made in the agenda,” he said while addressing a press briefing in Islamabad.

He said according to PTI’s plan, an amount of Rs50 billion per year would be required in terms of administrative cost for establishing new province while Rs120 billion would be needed for poverty alleviation.

Similarly in order to provide 10 million jobs, the government would need additional Rs140 billion while Rs15 billion per annum would be required for easing taxes on Small and Medium Enterprises sector, he said.

In addition, the PTI also claimed to reduce electricity cost and to give special incentives packages to the export sector which would need another Rs55 billion and Rs100 billion respectively, he added.

To build five million houses, the government would also need Rs100 billion and Rs160 billion would be required for establishing wealth fund. In terms of reducing taxes on diesel, the PTI will need another Rs80 billion per year whereas to give subsidy on loans to be given to farmers, the government will require Rs40 billion.

To provide clean drinking water to the people across the country, an amount of Rs240 billion would be required while to complete 10 billion tree project, Rs25 billion per year would be needed.

Story first published: 22nd May 2018