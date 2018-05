Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Friday inaugurated Pakistan’s first deep-water container terminal at the Karachi Port.

The terminal has the capacity to accommodate 17,000 to 18,000 shipping containers.

The PM also inaugurated National Incubation center in Karachi.

The center has been established at NED University under government’s digi-skill programme to provide digital skilled training to the youth.

