Pakistan, Afghanistan agree to boost economic ties

Pakistan and Afghanistan have agreed to put efforts for sustainable economic relations and to take steps to formalize economic activities between the two countries.

The agreement was reached during a meeting between National Security Adviser Nasser Khan Janjua and a business delegation from Afghanistan in Islamabad.

They discussed ways and means to promote bilateral economic relations and trade.

Both the sides agreed to remove difficulties faced by traders in order to improve trade volume between the two countries. -APP

