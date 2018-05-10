Pakistan, Afghanistan agree to boost economic ties

May 10, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Pakistan and Afghanistan have agreed to put efforts for sustainable economic relations and to take steps to formalize economic activities between the two countries.

The agreement was reached during a meeting between National Security Adviser Nasser Khan Janjua and a business delegation from Afghanistan in Islamabad.

They discussed ways and means to promote bilateral economic relations and trade.

Both the sides agreed to remove difficulties faced by traders in order to improve trade volume between the two countries. -APP

Published in Economy, Pakistan

Story first published: 10th May 2018

 

See Also

Why do we pay Rs.31 extra on per litre petrol?

May 9, 2018 11:27 pm

Oil prices soar in Asian markets

May 9, 2018 8:25 am

Increase in country’s exports positive development: FPCCI regional chairman

May 6, 2018 5:39 pm

Nearly half a million expats exit Saudi labour market in three months

May 3, 2018 10:23 pm

Dubai stocks dive to 27-month low

May 3, 2018 7:07 pm

Govt to announce package of exports incentives soon: Miftah Ismail

April 28, 2018 3:00 pm

 

Full Programs

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 09 May 2018
Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 09 May 2018
Awaz | SAMAA TV | 09 May 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 09 May 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 09 May 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 09 May 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 09 May 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 09 May 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Shahjahan Khurram

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.