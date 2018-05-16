Orange Line Metro Train makes 2nd test run

The train made its test run on 11 kilometers today while the entire track covers 27 km.Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif witnessed the test run and later travelled in the train.“The test run is a milestone towards completion of the project. It marks the start of a new era of the public transport system in Pakistan and will ease mobility of thousands of commuters daily,” he said.Citizens may travel free of cost today.The 27km route of the train starts from Ali Town and ends at Dera Gujran. Commuters will be able to cover the distance in just 45 minutes as against the previous time of two-and-a-half hours.Officials say construction of 80% route has completed.The Orange Line project started in October 2015, but due to judicial orders, it remained closed for about 22 months at 11 places. The project’s overall cost is estimated at Rs.150 billion.

Story first published: 16th May 2018