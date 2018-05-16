Orange Line Metro Train makes 2nd test run

May 16, 2018
Samaa Web Desk




The Orange Line Metro Train in Lahore began running on the track in its second test run on Wednesday. The multi-billion-rupee project is yet to be completed.

The train made its test run on 11 kilometers today while the entire track covers 27 km.

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif witnessed the test run and later travelled in the train.

“The test run is a milestone towards completion of the project. It marks the start of a new era of the public transport system in Pakistan and will ease mobility of thousands of commuters daily,” he said.

Citizens may travel free of cost today.



The 27km route of the train starts from Ali Town and ends at Dera Gujran. Commuters will be able to cover the distance in just 45 minutes as against the previous time of two-and-a-half hours.

Officials say construction of 80% route has completed.

The Orange Line project started in October 2015, but due to judicial orders, it remained closed for about 22 months at 11 places. The project’s overall cost is estimated at Rs.150 billion.
Published in Economy, Pakistan

Story first published: 16th May 2018

 

See Also

Let the fasting begin: Mosques across Lahore begin Ramazan preparations

May 16, 2018 6:55 pm

Orange Line train hits the trail

May 16, 2018 12:49 pm

Women motorcyclists ditch the side-saddle in Pakistan

May 15, 2018 5:18 pm

Amir Khan, Faryal Makhdoom reach Lahore to attend boxing event

May 15, 2018 10:48 am

Give us monthly stipends if you can’t pay us, say Lahore blind people on fourth day of protest

May 15, 2018 10:09 am

Ahsan Iqbal discharged from Services Hospital

May 14, 2018 8:15 pm

 

Full Programs

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 16 May 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 16 May 2018
Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 15 May 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 15 May 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 15 May 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 15 May 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 15 May 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 15 May 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.