OGRA rejects SNGPL proposal to hike gas tariff

May 7, 2018
Samaa Web Desk


Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority rejected proposal of the Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited to raise gas tariffs for domestic consumers on Monday. 

SNGPL had proposed a hike in prescribed prices of about 78 percent like Rs. 389 / MMBTU which will eventually increase the end consumer gas prices for fiscal year 2018-19.

During the hearing, the OGRA was of the view prices may be rather decreased following better planning, management and adopting best international practices.

KP government said the petition submitted by SNGPL was not drafted in light of Article 158 of the constitution which states that gas priority would be given to the province in which gas is producing to fulfill its requirements.

The representative from KP government stated that as per the petition, SNGPL has not planned any transmission network in KP for 2018-19. Even the distribution network is planned for specific region and not throughout KP.

Only 14 percent of the total gas connections are allocated to KP which is breach of Article 158, Supreme Court directives, Peshawar Court orders, Prime Minister’s directives and Federal Minister for Energy decisions.

He further stated that SNGPL has denied purchasing gas from Baratai Well which is a recent discovery by OGDCL and KPOGCL.

30 MMCFD of gas is capped at Baratai and the country is losing billions of rupees annually on account of Foreign Exchange in import of LNG and Royalty.

Chairperson OGRA, Uzma Adeel didn’t let the representative of Government of KP to complete the presentation and ended the hearing on the note that OGRA has no mandate of implementing the constitutional provisions Article 158. -APP

Published in Economy, Pakistan

Story first published: 7th May 2018

 

See Also

Imran criticizes govt over increase in prices of petroleum products

March 1, 2018 12:23 pm

IHC reissues notices in fuel price increase case

February 2, 2018 7:38 pm

Prices of petroleum products increased

January 31, 2018 11:47 pm

Oil prices likely to go up by Rs 15.99 per litre

October 30, 2017 8:30 pm

Provinces agree to carry forward gas sector reforms process

September 28, 2017 10:19 pm

Oil tankers association calls off strike after talks with govt

July 26, 2017 1:59 pm

 

Full Programs

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 07 May 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 07 May 2018
Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 06 May 2018

Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 06 May 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 06 May 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 06 May 2018

Hum Log | SAMAA TV | 06 May 2018

Hum Log | SAMAA TV | 06 May 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.