No additional tax on petroleum products: Minister

Minister for Finance Miftah Ismail Tuesday clarified that the government had not imposed any additional tax on petroleum products in its federal budget for 2018-19.

Winding up the budget debate in the National Assembly, he said no additional tax has been imposed on petroleum products.

“The budget is aimed at providing relief to poor,” he claimed.

The minister assured that adjustment in the upper limit of Petroleum Development Levy will not increase the prices of petroleum products.

Story first published: 15th May 2018