Ministry of Planning and Development aims to improve mineral sector productivity

May 16, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

A new initiative has been undertaken by the Ministry of Planning and Development to improve productivity in mines and improve the mineral sector as well as enhance exports. 

Cluster Development Based Mineral Transformation Plan costs Rs 62.21 million has been launched under Vision-2025. According to the ministry, this would help create jobs in the mineral sector.

According to the Annual Development Plan 2018-19, mines & mineral contribution towards GDP growth was 0.09 per cent in 2017-18.

