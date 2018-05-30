Lakki Marwat official a terror for tailors

An official in Lakki Marwat is fed up of tailors overcharging before Eid.

The additional assistant commissioner, Israr Khan, issued a public notice for tailors in the area fixing how much they can charge for men’s tailoring.

They can charge Rs400 for a simple shalwar qameez, Rs450 for a shalwar qameez with buttons and Rs500 for a double-stitched shalwar qameez.

“If we find anyone violating the notification, we’ll teach them a lesson,” he said. “We’ll impose fines on them and we’ll also put them in jail.”

The notification instructs tailors to put up the rates inside their shops. “Otherwise, legal action will be taken,” says the notification.

What about the ladies? “There are no tailors for women in the markets in our area,” said Khan. “Women tailors work from home so we can’t implement such orders on them.”

