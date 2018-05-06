Increase in country’s exports positive development: FPCCI regional chairman

May 6, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Chaudhry Muhammad Yusuf, the Regional Chairman of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industries, has said that the increase in the country’s exports is a positive development for the country’s economy.

He said that lowering imports would decrease the budget deficit and will also ease the burden over the foreign currency reserves.

He also welcomed the restriction over the non-filers on having a foreign currency account, under an amendment in the Protection of Economic Reforms Act.

He said that similar facilities should be offered to the local business community in the CPEC related projects.

Economy

Story first published: 6th May 2018

 

