The federal government has decided to reduce the sales tax on petroleum products, according to a notification issued Monday.

General sales tax on petrol has been slashed by six percent and five percent on kerosene oil and light diesel.

The GST on high speed diesel was kept unchanged at 27.5%.

After the decision, the GST on petrol stands at 15% and kerosene oil on 12%. The GST has scaled down from 16.5% to 11.5% on light diesel.

Pakistan Published in Economy

Story first published: 1st May 2018