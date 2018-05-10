Chief Justice summons CEOs of all airlines

May 10, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court Thursday summoned chief executive officers (CEOs) of all airlines functioning in the country to its Karachi Registry on May 12.

A three-member bench chaired by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar passed the directions while hearing a suo motu notice about fake degrees of airlines’ pilots.

He also cleared that the court was summoning the CEOs in their private capacity.

The court observed that the complete data from all airlines had not been submitted to the court yet, adding that the CEOs would explain this at the next hearing in Karachi.

The chief justice also observed that only Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and Shaheen Airlines had provided the required data.

When asked by the chief justice about the total number of airlines in the country, the official said there were four airlines in the country at present.

Published in Economy

Story first published: 10th May 2018

 

