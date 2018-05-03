Canada trade deficit hits record Can$4.1 bln in March

May 3, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Ottawa: Canada’s trade deficit with the world widened from Can$2.9 billion (US$2.3 billion) in February to a record Can$4.1 billion (US$3.2 billion) in March, official data released Thursday showed.

The deficit was more than double what analysts had forecasts, and marked a month of record trade with countries other than the United States, as well as a continued narrowing of Canada’s surplus with its southern neighbor and biggest trading partner.

According to Statistics Canada, imports rose 6.0 percent to a record Can$51.7 billion in March, while exports increased 3.7 percent to Can$47.6 billion.

Both increases were widespread.

However, the government statistical agency noted higher than usual import levels of light trucks, as well as increased imports of clothing, footwear and accessories, and pharmaceutical and medicinal products.

Exports of boats and other personal transportation equipment, meanwhile, almost tripled, mainly due to higher exports of transportation equipment to Saudi Arabia.

Aircraft engines and aircraft parts also contributed to the increase in March, primarily on higher shipments to the United States.

And, wheat exports rebounded in the month, up 52 percent, following a sharp decline in February, which coincided with rail transportation disruptions in Western Canada.

Canada’s total trade with countries other than the United States reached a record Can$31.2 billion in March, with imports increasing 11.5 percent and exports up 11.4 percent.

Imports from China (+26.6 percent) led the increase, mainly on higher imports of computers and peripheral equipment, and of communications and audio and video equipment.

Imports from the Netherlands (motor gasoline) and Germany (passenger cars and light trucks) were also significant.

So too were higher exports to Britain (unwrought gold), South Korea (aircraft) and Japan (copper and coal).

Canada’s trade surplus with the United States, meanwhile, narrowed for a fifth consecutive month, from Can$2.3 billion in February to Can$1.7 billion in March. Bilateral trade was led by higher imports of passenger vehicles and higher exports of crude oil. – AFP

Published in Economy

Story first published: 3rd May 2018

 

See Also

Leaving Pakistan permanently, Meera tells fans

May 3, 2018 5:05 pm

Canada’s stock market set to reopen after rare shutdown

April 30, 2018 4:47 pm

Pakistan economy set to record fastest growth in 13 years

April 26, 2018 10:26 pm

Ten killed as van plows into Toronto crowd in ‘deliberate’ act

April 24, 2018 10:42 am

Van plows into Toronto crowd, killing nine

April 24, 2018 3:09 am

G7 toughens Russia stance but Iran deal in the balance

April 24, 2018 2:56 am

 

Full Programs

Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 03 May 2018
Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 03 May 2018
Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 03 May 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 03 May 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 03 May 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 03 May 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 02 May 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 02 May 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.