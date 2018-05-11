Balochistan government to unveil budget



Balochistan government is all set to present budget for the fiscal year 2018-19 with an outlay of Rs 353 billion Friday.

Adviser to the Chief Minister on Financial Affairs Dr Ruqia Saeed Hashmi will present the budget in the provincial assembly at 6.00 pm today.

The budget is expected to propose Rs 19.41 billion for the healthcare, Rs 56.54 billion for education, Rs 3.97 billion for social security, and Rs 340 million for environment.

A total of Rs 6.30 billion has been apportioned for housing and community services, according to the budget proposals.

Development expenditures have been set at Rs 90 billion. The government employees are expected to get ten percent raise in the salaries.

