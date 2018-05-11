Balochistan budget session postponed for three days

May 11, 2018
Samaa Web Desk


The Balochistan assembly postponed its scheduled budget session on Friday.

The budget will now be presented on May 14.

Home Minister Sarfraz Bugti said the budget session was postponed to avoid any major mistake in the budgetary proposals.

Opposition lawmaker Rahim Ziaratwal said the budget session was postponed due to the government’s incompetence and difference between ruling parties.

However, Bugti denied the claim.

The budget was to be presented fiscal year 2018-19 with an outlay of Rs 353 billion.

The budget is expected to propose Rs 19.41 billion for the healthcare, Rs 56.54 billion for education, Rs 3.97 billion for social security, and Rs 340 million for environment.

The government employees are expected to get ten percent raise in the salaries.

Published in Economy, Pakistan

Story first published: 11th May 2018

 

See Also

Rs 289 bln Balochistan Budget 2016-17 unveiled

June 19, 2016 8:40 pm

 

Full Programs

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha | 11 May 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha | 11 May 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 11 May 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 11 May 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 10 May 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 10 May 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 10 May 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 10 May 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Muhammad Saim Khan

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.