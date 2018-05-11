Balochistan budget session postponed for three days





The Balochistan assembly postponed its scheduled budget session on Friday.

The budget will now be presented on May 14.

Home Minister Sarfraz Bugti said the budget session was postponed to avoid any major mistake in the budgetary proposals.

Opposition lawmaker Rahim Ziaratwal said the budget session was postponed due to the government’s incompetence and difference between ruling parties.

However, Bugti denied the claim.

The budget was to be presented fiscal year 2018-19 with an outlay of Rs 353 billion.

The budget is expected to propose Rs 19.41 billion for the healthcare, Rs 56.54 billion for education, Rs 3.97 billion for social security, and Rs 340 million for environment.

The government employees are expected to get ten percent raise in the salaries.

Story first published: 11th May 2018