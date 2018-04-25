Trump, Apple CEO to meet as US-China trade row roils tech sector

April 25, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

President Donald Trump will meet with Apple Inc Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook on Wednesday, as the technology industry finds itself in the crosshairs of a U.S. trade spat with China, a manufacturing hub for the iPhone maker and other companies.

It was not clear what Trump and Cook planned to discuss, and representatives for Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Representatives for the White House also did not immediately reply.

Apple and other hardware makers have deep ties with China, where they build most of their products for export around the world. Cook urged calm and called for more open trade after Trump announced he would impose tariffs on certain Chinese imports, and China retaliated with tariffs on U.S. imports.

Trump has a tense relationship with the U.S. technology industry, based in Democratic strongholds such as California’s Silicon Valley and Seattle. He has clashed with the tech sector on a wide variety of issues including trade, immigration and the environment.

Cook, who attended Trump’s first state dinner at the White House on Tuesday night, has publicly objected to the president’s decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, and criticized the U.S. president’s comments after last year’s violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

U.S. and Chinese officials have been working to resolve the feud between the world’s two largest economies.

Trump in March vowed to impose about $50 billion of U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports, prompting China to retaliate with tariffs on about $3 billion of U.S. imports. Trump then threatened $100 billion in additional levies.

To reach an additional $100 billion, a Reuters analysis found Washington may have to target cellphones, computers and other consumer goods, prompting price rises at Apple Stores and other U.S. retailers.

On Tuesday, however, Trump said there was “a very good chance” the two countries could reach a deal as a U.S. delegation prepared to head to China in a few days. -Reuters


Published in Economy

Story first published: 25th April 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

As water shortages grow, ‘Day Zero’ becomes everyday in India

April 25, 2018 7:26 pm

European powers say nearing plan to save Iran nuclear pact

April 25, 2018 6:53 pm

Trump, Russia and China media attacks ‘threaten democracy’

April 25, 2018 12:05 pm

China fails to get Indian support for Belt and Road ahead of summit

April 24, 2018 8:02 pm

Iran warns Trump it might withdraw from Non-Proliferation Treaty

April 24, 2018 5:11 pm

Dollar strengthens as Asian markets recover

April 24, 2018 12:42 pm

 

Full Programs

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 25 April 2018
Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 25 April 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 25 April 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 25 April 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 25 April 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 25 April 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 24 April 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 24 April 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.