Tax amnesty scheme to prevent money laundering: President

ISLAMABAD: President Mamnoon Hussain said the recent tax amnesty scheme would help prevent money laundering and bring back foreign assets in the best interest of the country.

Talking to media persons during a visit to Directorate General of Immigration and Passports (DGIP), the president said similar amnesty schemes had been successful in Malaysia and Indonesia.

President Mamnoon rejected the impression that all the money stashed by Pakistani nationals in foreign countries was achieved through ill-gotten means. He said most of the assets were the result of hard-earned money of Pakistanis and it was not correct to target them across-the-board.

To a question on friction among state institutions, the president said every state organ should work in its own constitutional ambit to avoid such situation, which could be detrimental for the country.

When asked if he would like to play a role in minimizing this strife, the President said he believed that all were mature enough to sort things out at their own in national interest.

He mentioned that the country was rightly heading towards prosperity in shape of implementation of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and said it required a joint effort by all for a smooth journey.

On next general election, the president said he was confident that the polls would be held on time. – APP

Story first published: 16th April 2018