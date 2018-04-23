Some lobbies not happy with CPEC: Ahsan Iqbal

KARACHI: Pakistan will become a hub of economic development with the help of China Pakistan Economic Corridor, said Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal on Monday.

Addressing the inaugural session of a two-day CPEC summit, being hosted by Dawn Media Group in collaboration with the Ministry of Planning and Development at Bagh-i-Jinnah, he said the present era is of development and growth, with the speed of an electron.

Talking about the Belt and Road initiative, he termed it a huge development opportunity for the country. “We made regional connectivity a key component of our Vision 2025 project,” he said, terming the CPEC biggest flagship project of the One Belt One Road initiative.

He said China had extended its hand towards Pakistan when no one wanted to invest even 10 dollars.

Addressing reservations about the CPEC, Ahsan Iqbal said “There are lobbies that are not happy with the CPEC.”

“This event proves that Karachi is changing,” he said, adding that when the PML-N came into power in 2013, the city was known for target killings and extortion.

Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing, speaking on the occasion, said China has made every effort to develop and grow its economy for the past 40 years.

“China wants to see its relationship with Pakistan serve as example for its relations with other countries,” he said, adding “we look at CPEC as a significant project. I’m proud that after five years of implementation, it [CPEC] has contributed to Pakistan’s development.”

“CPEC is not just about economic growth; we want to develop a community, he concluded.”

Sindh and Punjab Chief Ministers Murad Ali Shah and Shahbaz Sharif also spoke on the occasion. – APP

