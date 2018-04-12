PM to inaugurate first unit of Neelum Jhelum hydropower project

ISLAMABAD: The first unit of strategically important 969 MW Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project, located in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, will be inaugurated on Friday.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will inaugurate the first unit which will generate 242 MW electricity.

The first unit will be followed by the second, third and fourth units at one month intervals respectively.

Water filling in head race tunnel had already been commenced, followed by wet commissioning test in order to start generation.

The head race tunnel is a component of 52 kilometer long water way system of the project that has been constructed underground in the high mountain areas to divert water from the water reservoir to the power house of the project.

The project will provide about five billion low-cost hydel electricity to the national grid every year. Annual benefits of the project have been estimated at Rs 50 billion.

Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project is an engineering marvel with 90% of the project being underground in the high mountain areas.

Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project consists of three main components i.e. a dam, waterway system comprising 52 km long tunnels and an underground power house.

The project has four units with installed capacity of 969 MW. – APP

Story first published: 12th April 2018