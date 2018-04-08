ISLAMABAD: An aviation expert has said that the Pakistan International Airlines spends over a million dollars on the repainting of each plane.

“The cost of painting on each plane is around $1 to 1.5 million,” Athar Ansari said in interview with Samaa TV.

He added that the national airliner is repainting its planes for the fifth time in 25 years.

The national airliner decided to change its logo after ten years, according to spokesman of the airline.

“The ibex is rare and faces its enemies all alone in mountains. The national flag-carrier will also do the same,” the spokesman said.

