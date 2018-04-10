Miftah expresses satisfaction over growth rate

April 10, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Dr. Miftah Ismail has expressed satisfaction on the latest economic indicators as economy has registered 13 years high growth rate.

In a statement here on Tuesday, he said the economy has registered a 13 years high growth of 5.79 percent in FY2018.

The economy had stagnated during 2008-13 with an average growth rate of 2.82 percent.

“Due to the policies pursued by the PML-N government, the growth rate has improved to 4.05% in the first year and has since maintained an upward trajectory, culminating in the current years’ highest growth rate of 5.79 percent,” said Miftah Ismail. The average increase during the last five years has been 4.76%, the statement added.

Industrial sector maintained its upward growth trajectory at 5.8 percent, which is the highest level of growth in the last 10 years.

Large Scale Manufacturing (LSM) touched 6.13 percent growth during the first eight months of the CFY, which is the highest in last 11 years.

The contribution of sugar production, where crushing started later than usual, is likely to further improve the final numbers for the year.

Agriculture sector has also preformed impressively and achieved 3.8 percent growth which is again the highest in the last 13 years while production of all major crops registered significant growth.

The services sector has achieved 6.43 percent growth during current fiscal year, the second year in a row that its growth is above 6 percent. Inflation is contained at 3.85 percent during first nine months of current fiscal year.

The government has therefore been successful in achieving its objective of high growth and low inflation. The containment of inflation is due to effective monetary and stabilization policies adopted by the government.

The current trend suggests that, inflation will remain below the target of 6 percent during current fiscal year, the statement added.

The adviser noted that the external sector was also improving with the exports gradually picking up and growth in imports slowing down. He said that during March 2018 exports had shown a 24 percent growth year on year, while imports had increased by 6 percent.

At the same time, foreign remittances were also maintaining the increasing trend. – APP


Published in Economy

Story first published: 10th April 2018

 

Tags:

 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

 

Full Programs

Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 10 April 2018
Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 10 April 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 10 April 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 10 April 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 09 April 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 09 April 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 09 April 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 09 April 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Zara Maqbool

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.