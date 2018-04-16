KP govt will not present next budget, says CM Khattak

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Pervez Khattak Sunday said that his government would not present the next budget, saying it was against the rules.

“We have prepared a list of 14 candidates who had sold their tickets in the Senate elections. They will face strict action,” Chief Minister Khattak told a press conference in Peshawar.

He announced that PTI would support former Senator Saleem Saifullah Khan and his brothers in the next general elections from Lakki Marwat, a stronghold of JUI-F head Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

“Our parliamentary board will award party tickets to ideological workers,” he said.

He said that the Election Commission had no constitutional powers to ban developmental projects.

Speaking on this occasion, Saleem Saifullah hoped that he would win the coming election with the PTI’s support.

“In the previous general elections we were the runner-up but this time we are going to win with the support of the PTI,” he added.

Story first published: 16th April 2018