Khawaja Asif, SCO FMs meet President Xi at Great Hall

BEIJING: Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, along with foreign ministers of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member countries, met Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall on Monday.

Besides Khawaja Asif, those who met President Xi, included Sushma Swaraj of India, Kairat Abdrakhmanov of Kazakhstan, Erlan Abdyldayev of Kyrgyzstan, Sergey Lavrov of Russia, Sirodjidin Aslov of Tajikistan and Abdulaziz Kamilov of Uzbekistan. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, SCO Secretary-General Rashid Alimov and Director of the Executive Committee of the SCO Regional

Welcoming the SCO foreign ministers, President Xi said the SCO set a new pilot model for mutual respect, as well as a just, fair, win-win relationship, since its founding 17 years ago.

The foreign minister is currently on a two-day visit to attend the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) meeting to discuss issues related to peace and security at the international and regional level and promotion of cooperation between member states.

The meeting will finalize the preparations for the forthcoming SCO Heads of State Council in Qingdao.

The SCO is an important forum for global and regional peace and security and promoting mutually beneficial cooperation between member states. Pakistan joined the organization in June 2017.

Story first published: 23rd April 2018