Government to release Economic Survey 2017-18

April 26, 2018
Samaa Web Desk


The main targets the government set in the previous federal budget regarding investment, per capita income and national saving could not be achieved in the last fiscal year.

Samaa TV received salient points from the Economic Survey 2017-18, which the federal government will release today (Thursday).

According to the key economic indicators mentioned in the survey, macro-economic stability and the growth rate touched 5.79 percent – the highest in 13 years.

Meantime, the current account deficit is expected to widen to $15.6 billion, i.e. 4.9 percent of GDP this fiscal year — far above the target of $13.7 billion.

Investment remained 16.4 percent this year, as compared to the target of 17.2 percent, according to the report.

The energy sector showed phenomenal growth. But, the industrial sector fell short of the 7.3 percent target; it remained at 5.8 percent.

The agriculture and services sectors were the only ones that exceeded targets. Agriculture progressed at the rate of 3.8 percent beyond the target of 3.5 percent.


Published in Economy

Story first published: 26th April 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Dollar strengthens as Asian markets recover

April 24, 2018 12:42 pm

Economic zones under CPEC to provide worldwide investment opportunities: PM

April 23, 2018 2:04 pm

Most Asia markets close in bearish zone

April 23, 2018 12:17 pm

Federal govt to present people-friendly budget on April 27: minister

April 23, 2018 9:06 am

IMF unveils new corruption policy for member states

April 22, 2018 8:22 pm

US-China trade tension dominates IMF gathering

April 21, 2018 4:35 pm

 

Full Programs

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 25 April 2018
Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 25 April 2018
Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 25 April 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 25 April 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 25 April 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 25 April 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 25 April 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 25 April 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Zara Maqbool

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.