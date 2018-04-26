Government to release Economic Survey 2017-18



The main targets the government set in the previous federal budget regarding investment, per capita income and national saving could not be achieved in the last fiscal year.

Samaa TV received salient points from the Economic Survey 2017-18, which the federal government will release today (Thursday).

According to the key economic indicators mentioned in the survey, macro-economic stability and the growth rate touched 5.79 percent – the highest in 13 years.

Meantime, the current account deficit is expected to widen to $15.6 billion, i.e. 4.9 percent of GDP this fiscal year — far above the target of $13.7 billion.

Investment remained 16.4 percent this year, as compared to the target of 17.2 percent, according to the report.

The energy sector showed phenomenal growth. But, the industrial sector fell short of the 7.3 percent target; it remained at 5.8 percent.

The agriculture and services sectors were the only ones that exceeded targets. Agriculture progressed at the rate of 3.8 percent beyond the target of 3.5 percent.

Story first published: 26th April 2018