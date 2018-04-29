Economy class introduced in Green Line express

April 29, 2018
RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Railways has introduced economy class in Green Line express.

The railway department has also reduced 10 percent fares of business class for the Green Line passengers recently.

According to Divisional Commercial Officer (DCO) Pakistan Railways, Raza Ali Habib, 24 seats of economy class with 18 berths would be available for the passengers of Green Line while fare of economy class for Rawalpindi to Karachi would be Rs.1450.

He said Pakistan Railways recently reduced over 10 percent fares for Green Line.

Raza Ali informed that Pakistan Railways have reduced over Rs.600 for AC Business Full from Rs.5990 to new fare Rs.5340 for the passengers from Rawalpindi to Karachi.

Rawalpindi to Lahore fare for Green Line has been fixed Rs 1200 while Rawalpindi to Khanewal would be charged Rs 2410.

Similarly, Rs.3180 is new fare for the train for Rawalpindi to Bahawalpur and Rs.4430 for Rawalpindi to Rohri.

The passengers of Green Line would pay Rs 5060 for Rawalpindi to Hydrabad travel.

He said six seats each for women and handicapped persons are reserved in all main trains which are allotted at the railway stations and not booked in advance.


