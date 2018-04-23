Economic zones under CPEC to provide worldwide investment opportunities: PM



ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said multibillion dollar China Pakistan Economic Corridor project will not only contribute to the development of Pakistan but also to the entire region.

He was addressing a Seminar titled ‘the CPEC Summit ‘ organized jointly by the Ministry of Planning and Development and a private media outlet in Karachi Monday.

The Prime Minister said Afghanistan also realizes the benefits of CPEC for the region. It will provide the most efficient trade route to Afghanistan, western China and the Central Asian States through rail and road networks.

He said besides highways, motorway projects and energy projects, the up gradation of main line of Pakistan Railways is also part of the CPEC.

He said special economic zones to be built under the CPEC will provide opportunities to investors across the world to build their businesses and take advantage of the project.

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal in his address said Pakistan will become a hub of development with the help of the Belt and Road initiative.

The Minister said law and order situation in Karachi has changed now as the city has become hub of economic activities and conducive for foreign investment.

Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing speaking at the seminar expressed the desire to see Pakistan China relationships as an example for other states.

The Chinese Ambassador said CPEC is not just about economic growth but it is developing a community.

Prime Minister will also chair a special meeting of the Cabinet committee on Energy in Karachi.

Earlier, on arrival Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair received the Prime Minister at the airport. Minister for Power Sardar Awais Khan Leghari also accompanied the Prime Minister. -APP

Story first published: 23rd April 2018