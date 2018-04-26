Economic Survey: Finance Adviser says inflation has dropped to 13-year low

ISLAMABAD: The inflation has reduced in Pakistan while the agriculture sector has witnessed improvement, with 5.8 percent GDP growth in 2017-18, Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance, Miftah Ismail said on Thursday.

The adviser unveiled Pakistan Economic Survey for fiscal year 2017-18. He said the agriculture sector has improved and inflation has reduced in the country.

Inflation has fallen to 13-year low of 3.8. The agriculture sector has remained positive with 3.8% growth, Miftah said.

According to the survey, the gross domestic product (GDP) grew at a rate of 5.8 % over the past year, narrowly missing the 6% target.

He said the budget deficit has reduced to 5.5 from 8.5.

The adviser said Pakistan’s exports had witnessed a declining, but now they were now gradually increasing on monthly basis.

The country exports witnessed 13 % increase in March as compare to last year’s corresponding period, he added.

The incumbent government will present its sixth consecutive Federal Budget for the next financial year in National Assembly on Friday with an estimated outlay of over 5 trillion rupees.

The budget session of National Assembly has been summoned tomorrow at 16:30 hours for presentation of the federal budget.

The budget will lend focus on improving economic growth, maintaining fiscal discipline, boosting exports besides providing relief to the masses and promoting investment for job creation.

It will also focus on social sector development and revenue enhancement measures.

On revenue side, the government would introduce measures to bring improvement in the system of tax collection, broadening the tax base, and facilitation to tax payers.

Story first published: 26th April 2018