ECC allows PSO to import furnace oil for power sector

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) has accorded its approval to Pakistan State Oil for import of furnace oil to be used by the struggling power sector.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi headed the ECC’s meeting on Tuesday.

The decision has been made to cater for maintaining adequate fuel stock in the coming months. Transportation tariff for Machike – Taru Jabba Oil Pipeline (427 Km) project was approved by the ECC. Tariff will be ratified by OGRA after due process. The project will be completed in three sections and envisages environment friendly and safe movement of fuel.

The project will also provide for additional storage of fuel and enable supply to major distribution centers in central and northern Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The ECC further directed that all future pipeline projects will require approval of the Cabinet.

In order to ensure stable and reliable power supply through National Grid System and to enhance NTDC system capacity, the ECC accorded approval for issuance of Government of Pakistan Sovereign Guarantee against financing facility of Rs9,846 million from local banks for NTDC projects.

Story first published: 17th April 2018