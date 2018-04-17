ECC allows PSO to import furnace oil for power sector

April 17, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) has accorded its approval to Pakistan State Oil for import of furnace oil to be used by the struggling power sector.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi headed the ECC’s meeting on Tuesday.

The decision has been made to cater for maintaining adequate fuel stock in the coming months. Transportation tariff for Machike – Taru Jabba Oil Pipeline (427 Km) project was approved by the ECC. Tariff will be ratified by OGRA after due process. The project will be completed in three sections and envisages environment friendly and safe movement of fuel.

The project will also provide for additional storage of fuel and enable supply to major distribution centers in central and northern Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The ECC further directed that all future pipeline projects will require approval of the Cabinet.

In order to ensure stable and reliable power supply through National Grid System and to enhance NTDC system capacity, the ECC accorded approval for issuance of Government of Pakistan Sovereign Guarantee against financing facility of Rs9,846 million from local banks for NTDC projects.


Published in Economy

Story first published: 17th April 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Nawaz, Maryam leaving Pakistan to visit ailing Kulsoom

April 17, 2018 8:33 pm

‘Disloyal’ people won’t be given PML-N ticket, Nawaz warns dissidents

April 17, 2018 8:09 pm

PM Abbasi inaugurates first unit of Jhelum Hydropower Project

April 13, 2018 5:31 pm

Analysis: Nawaz Sharif is dishonest today. Can he never repent?

April 13, 2018 1:16 pm

Nawaz Sharif, Jehangir Tareen disqualified for life

April 13, 2018 11:20 am

PM to inaugurate first unit of Neelum Jhelum hydropower project

April 12, 2018 9:33 pm

 

Full Programs

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 17 April 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 17 April 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 17 April 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 17 April 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 16 April 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 16 April 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 16 April 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 16 April 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.