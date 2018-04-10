CJ takes notice of nonpayment of price to sugarcane farmers

April 10, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar has issued notice to sugar mills for failing to buy sugarcane from farmers at official rate.

The notice was taken on applications of different farmers who said they were not being paid price of sugarcane, a press release said on Tuesday.

Taking notice of the issue, the chief justice directed all sugar mills to provide certificate duly endorsed by the chief executive officer of the sugar mill within ten days that how much quantity of sugarcane had been purchased from farmers and what price of sugarcane had been paid to them.

The case has been fixed for hearing on April 24, at Islamabad principal seat. – APP


