World Bank: Rs1 trillion needed to make Karachi worthwhile in 10 years

March 8, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Economy, Pakistan
Be the first to comment!




Karachi needs Rs1 trillion over 10 years to make it a worthwhile megacity, said a World Bank report.

The report says the cityâ€™s ineffective governance system and powerless institutions, at both provincial and local government levels, are hindering its progress. Broken roads and transport system are also obstacles. World Bank found a lack of coordination in Karachiâ€™s administration.

The city needs Rs100 billion per annum over 10 years to solve its issues, says the report. That would be a total Rs1 trillion. World Bank suggests increasing taxation and budgetary allocations to generate the amount.

Writing by Minerwa Tahir
Email This Post

Story first published: 8th March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Bilawalâ€™s security beats â€˜jiyalaâ€™ in Karachi

March 8, 2018 5:11 pm

Karachi buses: No room for the â€˜ladiesâ€™?

March 8, 2018 4:02 pm

CCTV footage unmasks gang involved in motorcycle theft

March 7, 2018 5:53 pm

Municipal staff protest against Karachi police

March 7, 2018 3:54 pm

â€˜Dirtyâ€™ Karachi cops arresting garbage collectors

March 7, 2018 1:16 pm

Karachi delimitation raises many eyebrows

March 7, 2018 12:19 am

 

Full Programs

Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 08 March 2018
Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 08 March 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 08 Mar 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 08 Mar 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 08 Mar 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 08 Mar 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 07 March 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 07 March 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Zara Maqbool

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.