The report says the cityâ€™s ineffective governance system and powerless institutions, at both provincial and local government levels, are hindering its progress. Broken roads and transport system are also obstacles. World Bank found a lack of coordination in Karachiâ€™s administration.The city needs Rs100 billion per annum over 10 years to solve its issues, says the report. That would be a total Rs1 trillion. World Bank suggests increasing taxation and budgetary allocations to generate the amount.Writing by Minerwa Tahir

Story first published: 8th March 2018