The report says the city’s ineffective governance system and powerless institutions, at both provincial and local government levels, are hindering its progress. Broken roads and transport system are also obstacles. World Bank found a lack of coordination in Karachi’s administration.The city needs Rs100 billion per annum over 10 years to solve its issues, says the report. That would be a total Rs1 trillion. World Bank suggests increasing taxation and budgetary allocations to generate the amount.Writing by Minerwa Tahir

Story first published: 8th March 2018