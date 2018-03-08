Karachi needs Rs1 trillion over 10 years to make it a worthwhile megacity, said a World Bank report.
The report says the cityâ€™s ineffective governance system and powerless institutions, at both provincial and local government levels, are hindering its progress. Broken roads and transport system are also obstacles. World Bank found a lack of coordination in Karachiâ€™s administration.
The city needs Rs100 billion per annum over 10 years to solve its issues, says the report. That would be a total Rs1 trillion. World Bank suggests increasing taxation and budgetary allocations to generate the amount.
Writing by Minerwa Tahir
