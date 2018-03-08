Symmetry Group likely to join hands with Bulls Eye Group

March 8, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Economy
KARACHI: Bulls Eye Group and Symmetry Group, two agencies with expertise in their respective fields of advertising and digital, are in talks for a possible joining of hands.

With Symmetry Groupâ€™s acquisition, Bulls Eye Group with presence in Advertising and Activation business (with BE DDB and Bulls Eye agencies) is eyeing to expand its marketing services offerings strongly into the digital space and build up its influence on the Pakistanâ€™s agency landscape.

While, Symmetry Group, a digital agency network which operates Symmetry Digital, Iris Digital & Creative Jin outfits, is looking to beef up its creative and content capabilities for its clients and invest into fast tracking its innovation, digital transformation, and technological agenda for brands. â€“Samaa


Story first published: 8th March 2018

 

