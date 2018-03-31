A country cannot progress if it can’t respect its politicians: PM

PHOTOS: COURTESY RADIO PAKISTAN

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said a country cannot progress if it can’t respect its politicians

He was speaking Saturday after he laid the foundation stone of two NHA projects – Northern Bypass and Rakh Gaj Bowata Section of Indus Highway – in Dera Ghazi Khan.

The verdict of the people is never wrong, said the PM. “Let the people be the judges of politics,” he said. “Appeals can be filed against verdicts of the courts but the verdict of the people is never wrong.”

The PM said the problems created in 15 years cannot be eradicated in five years. “Everyone knows what Asif Ali Zardari did to this country,” he said.Â According to him, whoever tries to fix the problems of the country is “eliminated”. This trend will never let us solve our problems.

The Northern Bypass project will divert the heavy traffic currently passing through the heart of the city besides reducing the travel time and distance, reported Radio Pakistan.

Construction of five bridges and a flyover at railway crossing is also part of the project, which will be completed at a cost of Rs13 billion.

