Public parks were illegally occupied during Mustafa Kamal’s tenure, said PPP leader Saeed Ghani

He was speaking to the media at the City Courts where he had come to record his statement regarding Dr Shahid Masood.

According to the PPP leader, the term ‘China-cutting’ was introduced during the former Karachi mayor’s time.

“The Sindh government initiated development projects in Karachi worth Rs10 billion,” he said.

Ghani said the Sindh government gave Rs10 billion to the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation but the funds cannot be seen translating into material outcome. “Wasim Akhtar should tell us how many nullahs he got cleaned with the funds released,” he said. “MQM left no stone unturned in destroying Karachi.”

Story first published: 21st March 2018