Pakistan’s foreign reserves may drop to alarming level: report



This exposes all the lies and propaganda about the economy spewed by Dar and the Sharifs through billions worth of ads. Reveals how they did the job of economic hit men on Pak by making the country sink into the worst ever debt trap. https://t.co/ijsGnhqFPg

— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 28, 2018

The country that devalued currency twice in four months is depleting its dollar reserves at the fastest pace in Asia. If the situation persists, it may have a buffer that’s smaller than Cambodia, an economy that’s less than a 10th of its size, said the website.In February last year, the country’s reserves plummeted by about a fifth to reach $13.5 billion, according to data from the IMF.The reserves are feared to drop as much as $2.2 billion by June, according to Insight Securities Pvt.Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan also voiced concerns over the economic situation in the country.“This exposes all the lies and propaganda about the economy spewed by Dar and the Sharifs through billions worth of ads. Reveals how they did the job of economic hit men on Pak by making the country sink into the worst ever debt trap,” Khan said in a tweet while reacting to the Bloomberg report.

Story first published: 28th March 2018